Public servants warned to attend provincial meetings

Update: 3:00PM CIVIL servants in the North, especially heads of departments, were yesterday warned by Divisional Planning Officer North Alipate Bolalevu to be present at provincial council meetings.

Mr Bolalevu's warning follows inquiries from the Bua Provincial Council meeting of certain Government representatives who were absent at yesterday's meeting.

He told civil servants that they should be present at the meetings to answer to questions raised during the meeting.

He reminded civil servants that they had approached Government seeking employment so they were duty-bound to carry out their duty to their fullest ability.