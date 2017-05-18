Fiji community radio turns 13

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image femLINK broadcasters Khaleila Vakatalai, left, and Sulueti Waqa preparing for their next broadcast. The community radio turns 18 this month. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 2:55PM THEY had a dream to create a media outlet where women's voices would be the priority and so 13 years ago, they formed FemTALK89FM.

Suitcase radio as they call it is built on the need to 'promote women speaking to women for peace', a statement from broadcaster FemLink Pacific said.

"In May 2004, femLINKpacific launched Fiji and the Pacific's first mobile women's community radio station - a complete radio station with a 100 watt transmitter which began monthly 'Women's Weekend' radio broadcasts with a team of fifth form volunteers from the St Joseph's Secondary School and NGO contributors to the broadcast schedule including the women's network of the Fiji Disabled People's Federation, ECREA and Fiji Media Watch," FemLink said.

"It all began with a shared vision following the events of May 2000 in Fiji to promote 'women speaking to women for peace'."

FemLink said their plan had been to create a media platform for women across the Pacific which included radio, press and television programs.

That platform was launched in May 2004 and became the Pacific's first mobile women's community radio station.

"That broadcast hosted by student volunteers brought the diversity of Suva-based civil society together - human rights and disability activists, ecumenical groups and the Fiji Media Watch - they all became part of a monthly broadcast," said Sharon Bhagwan Rolls, the executive producer-director of femLINKpacific.

"The difference we wanted to make was to bring radio programs from rural women to the capital city."

FemTALK89FM broadcasts 24 hours in Suva and from 10am to 2pm on weekdays in Labasa.