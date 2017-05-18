Six lucky mums to win stay at Marriott

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:52PM SIX lucky mothers and their companions will get the opportunity to experience the luxurious Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay when Prouds draws its Luxury Getaway for Mom promotion on May 22.

Prouds manager advertising and marketing Peter Narayan said a record number of entries were received during the promotion from April 18 to March 15.

"Being the first such promotion launched by Prouds in partnership with Fiji?s newest five‐star resort, thousands of customers have entered by simply spending $25 or more at the respective Prouds town and city stores," said Mr Narayan.

The winners will enjoy two nights at the iconic resort with all meals and a special massage treatment included in the prize.

The draw will be held at the Prouds outlet at the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.