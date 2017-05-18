Fiji Time: 5:25 PM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gallagher Chiefs visit hospital and schools

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 12:28PM THE Gallagher Chiefs visited the children at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) Children's Hospital and Dudley Intermediate School in Toorak, Suva today.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said it would be an opportune time for them to interact with some of the locals.

"Some of the guys are going to hospitals while other guys will be going to a couple of schools," Rennie said.

"I know some of us came back from training and a number of people conking the horn and waving out and stopping and getting photos is really cool."

Children and parents gathered at the two venues to get a glimpse of these rugby stars.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  2. 200 illegally in Fiji
  3. Matawalu back
  4. PM seeks China's help
  5. High demand for ice
  6. Wait in vain at park
  7. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  8. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  5. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  6. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  7. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  8. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  9. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)