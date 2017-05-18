Gallagher Chiefs visit hospital and schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Liam Messam of the Chiefs Super Rugby team with 9-year-old Josevata Qalobau (centre) and mom Laisa Wati at the CWM hospital in Suva this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 12:28PM THE Gallagher Chiefs visited the children at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) Children's Hospital and Dudley Intermediate School in Toorak, Suva today.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said it would be an opportune time for them to interact with some of the locals.

"Some of the guys are going to hospitals while other guys will be going to a couple of schools," Rennie said.

"I know some of us came back from training and a number of people conking the horn and waving out and stopping and getting photos is really cool."

Children and parents gathered at the two venues to get a glimpse of these rugby stars.