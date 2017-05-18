Fiji Time: 5:25 PM on Thursday 18 May

Former official receiver awaits sentencing

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Update: 12:22PM FORMER acting deputy official receiver at the Ministry of Justice Viliame Katia who had been convicted of 11 corruption-related matters will be sentenced next month.

Mr Katia, who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) and had pleaded guilty to the charges appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

He is convicted of three counts of abuse of office for gain, four counts of forgery, one count of embezzlement by servant, one count of false information to public servant, one count of unauthorised modification of data and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

FICAC who was represented by Rashmi Aslam and Laite Bokini Ratu filed their written sentencing submissions in court today.

The matter has been adjourned to June 1, 2017 for sentencing.








