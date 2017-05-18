Votualevu residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:12PM PEOPLE living along Rice Mill Road, Votualevu, Nadi, will experience disruption to water supply today.

The Water Authority of Fiji says the disruption will be from 10am to 5pm and interruption in supply is a result of works carried out at Rice Mill Rd.

The authority is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.

WAF apologises for any inconvenience caused.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj