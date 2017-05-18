House of sound at the beach

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of The Gang Fiji, one of the country's most popular live performance bands. Picture: SUPPLIED

LIVE band performances were a given on the Fijian music scene in the heyday of the entertainment industry, in the 1970s and 1980s. It was an age appreciative of raw talent, void of the technological advances which could drown out flaws and hide mediocrity.

A time long gone, a generation of talent long lost as generations left our shores in search of greener pastures and international careers.

In the past decade or so, a generation of musically inclined youths who if we are honest and giving credit where its due, have benefited from work done by older generations who have stayed in Fiji to encourage a love for music that is classic, that values and nurtures talent and interest.

This weekend, such a group of musos led by the FPRAs award winning band Inside Out, converge on the Coral Coast with the idea of maybe reminding locals of the treasures of yesteryears which is emerging slowly but surely.

Apakuki Nalawa of IO, whose band plays Friday night with increasingly popular The Gang, said the idea, coined with owners of The Beachhouse, was to combine some of Fiji's top young live bands with an affordable piece of paradise which is away enough from Suva and Lautoka to create an escape but which wasn't too hard for urbanites to get to.

"We wanted to try something different from playing in the clubs and we wanted our followers to also make time to come out of the city, have some beach time, good music with good friends and just have a good time," Nalawa said.

"The Beachouse is just a good place to go chill and be yourself and at the same time enjoy good food and great service from friendly staff, so that's why we love it there."

Since January, IO playing at The Beachhouse had become the Coral Coast's best kept secret but as organisers had hoped for, the event now called "The House of Sound" has grown a life of its own.

Also playing there this weekend is The Relative, whose love for alternative rock music and habit of creating their own versions of pop hits has made them popular on the Suva nightclub scene.

The other two bands are Avenue Fiji and The Gang and fans should be forgiven for mistaking one band for the other because members of the former have grown out of a wealth of talent from the latter.

"The plan was to revive live music and at the same time promote young local talent. We wanted to get artistes to think outside the box in terms of finding gigs and to not be confined to one venue," Nalawa said.

Taniela Qalilawa, whose management of The Gang has seen the group grow from garage hobbyists to a commercial band, said they were excited to see the growing appreciation of the kind of music the young musicians were passionate about.

"When we started the band in 2015, one of our main vision is to promote live music in Fiji and make it relevant again in the entertainment industry," Qalilawa said.

"It was just a dream that we discuss most often during practice sessions. One year later we started to notice the rise in live bands and the increase in interest in live music."

The young manager said the band, which plays alternate nights with Avenue Fiji at Cafe Victoria in downtown Suva, said they had been able to survive this far because of the patronage of companies like Onyx Entertainment which owns the cafe.

Onyx Entertainment also operates two of Suva's more high end nightclubs, one a Tapas Bar which is one of the only Suva nightspots which operates a live band every weekend.

The company also promotes and brings in Pacific musicians and DJs. In the past two years that there has been a steady flow of well-known artistes out of Australia and New Zealand to Suva, Onyx has ensured to include The Gang and other young stars like Kula Kei Uluivuya as opening acts for the young musicians.

And the exposure has not only increased the popularity of these young local acts but in the case of KKU which recently announced its first Australian tour planned for later this year, its meant important networking opportunities.

"One thing we're sure of is that without the support of the entertainment businesses that support live music, our vision would have taken a longer path. We have Sean Chow (of Onyx Entertainment Ltd) who has really been supportive of us and our vision and now Cormac Brown (Fiji Beach House)," Qalilawa said.

"These young entrepreneurs have really boosted live music in Fiji by organising events after events where musicians and singers can get to showcase their talents... and most importantly, earn a living out of it."

Inside Out's Nalawa said The House of Sound, a dream he shared with Cormac Brown, has proven true the theory that if you give young urbanites and professionals the right platform, they will not only appreciate but run after live music events and that can only mean a win for everyone, most of all for live music.

The combined attraction of flashpacker accommodation, almost always good weather and live music to showcase youthful live vocals singing the classics has all but booked out the Coral Coast.

Nalawa said that when they started, it was mostly the venue of the festival, The Beachhouse and similar flash backpacker accommodation that would sell out rooms but now even high-end resorts like Mango Bay Resort, The Warwick, Maui Bay, Naviti and Hideaway Resort that was picking up extra business too.

"The music industry overseas is a multi-billion dollar industry. We envision a time in Fiji's history that will be the case as well," Qalilawa said.

"We might not see it in our life-time, but we're hoping and praying that whatever we're doing right now will inspire young talents to dream again and to create again and in the process, earn a living out of it.

"We are glad that we get to contribute to the whole transformation that we see unfolding as we speak."