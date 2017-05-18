Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

$190k allows school to improve infrastructure

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, May 18, 2017

A PRIMARY school in the Northern Division received $190,000 in funding to improve its learning environment.

Wainiika District School in Udu Point opened its new classrooms, water system, rest rooms and bathrooms this week.

The Australian High Commission confirmed the funding was through its Access to Quality Education Program (AQEP) in Fiji.

"This $196,190 in AQEP support to Wainiika District School has gone towards infrastructure upgrades at the school to improve the teaching and learning environment for teachers and students," the High Commission stated.

It added that funding would also assist capacity building for the school's management team and social protection involving assistance for students' access to the school and resources for teaching and learning.

"It is also part of the school community's sustainability plan of how to continue with access and quality activities."

Yesterday, the villagers celebrated the opening of new classrooms, bathroom block, new kindergarten and water tanks of the Wainiika District School.

School manager Saula Tuiqalau described the assistance as the answer to their prayers.

"We have waited four long years and the Australian Government finally approved our request and we are so blessed to have them here in Fiji," he said.

"We are so happy because we have always wanted repairs and maintenance for the school so the funding helped us build new blocks with new toilets, bathrooms and the water system for our 55 students.

"The students can now learn in a better surrounding and we are forever grateful to the Australian Government for hearing our plea. We have also built new bathrooms for our children."

Parents from the villages of Vatu and Wainiika were at the school this week to celebrate the occasion.








