Free screening for the disabled

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image (Back) Director FNCDP Dr Sitiveni Yanuyanutawa (left),Professor Manu Munibhargav of Sahyadri Speciality Pacific Hospital Limited,Dr Pankaj Jagtap,Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar,Excutive Officer FNCDP,Kaushil

PEOPLE with disabilities will soon have a chance to get themselves screened to determine the best treatment for them.

The director of Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, Professor Manu Munibhargav, said they had discussions with Assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar to conduct free screenings for disabled people.

"We got this opportunity now and discuss further on the matter where we can conduct free screenings for them to find out how far we can go ahead in making them able. What kind of surgeries is feasible to perform in Fiji and in overseas," he said.

"We propose to conduct the free screening along with a cultural program for medical awareness which will be hopefully sponsored by the government of India. We had done this in the past this time we will focus on disabled people."

Professor Munibhargav said they were focusing specifically on two aspects which would help disabled people in the country.

"The first one is corrective surgery and the second one is gaining full employment for people with disabilities," he said.

Ms Bhatnagar said her focus was on the people with disabilities and to make them able.

"Basically this is the initial stages where we want to screen the people with disabilities to find how many people we have who can actually be treated by corrective surgery or by rehabilitation processes," she said.

"Once the screening is done, then we can move forward from there. The second stage will be on how we want to continue with these surgeries, where we will get the funding. Once we get the logistics right then we can move forward."

The screenings is expected to take place at the end of July.