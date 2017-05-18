$2.32 minimum wage 'unrealistic'

/ Front page / News

WORKERS on the $2.32 minimum wage will have to spend $5 more than what they earn to provide the basic necessities for their families, says the Fiji Local Government Officers Association.

Association president Rouhit Singh made the submission during the Minimum Wage Consultation conducted by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in Lautoka earlier this week.

Mr Singh said the increasing number of people living below the poverty line and those dependent on social welfare benefits could be reduced if the minimum wage was set at $4 an hour.

"The current $2.32 an hour is unrealistic and far below the poverty line," said Mr Singh.

"A worker who works for 44 hours a week over six days earns an average of take home pay of $95.

"The cost of basic items is escalating and people can't afford to fulfil their obligations."

In his submission, Mr Singh said a minimum wage worker who shopped for basic food items — flour, oil, tinned fish, vegetables, salt, sugar, tea, potatoes, onions, milk, dhal, garlic, bread and butter and also met the cost of water, electricity and transport —would have to spend about $100 a week.

"This is $5 more than they earn.

"What about school costs? What about medical costs? What about fuel, gas and kerosene? What about savings?"

Mr Singh added that according to the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, a household was considered to be living below the poverty line if their total income was less than $209.24 per week.

"Our proposal of $4 an hour is just a right start. This will balance the equation and workers will be at ease."

A consultant hired by the ministry to lead the review of the minimum wage said it was important that any decision made was beneficial to workers, employers and the economy.

Professor Gangopadhyay said while a higher minimum wage was good for workers, it could also negatively impact on businesses and this could, in turn, affect the economy.