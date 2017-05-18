Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Trendsetters to light up show

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, May 18, 2017

THE trendsetters show at this year's Fiji Fashion Week is expected to showcase impressive collections from an array of new and established designers to the biggest mix of international media, buyers and fashion influencers.

The trendsetters show focuses on giving emerging designers a platform to showcase their collection.

FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said it had been difficult for new and upcoming designers to promote their work in the past, however, this would no longer be a challenge.

She said the trendsetters show was exciting because it would show the latest trends in ready-to-wear styles and the type of garments that would be seen on major international runways.

"Designers are experimenting with unusual fabrics, creating their own prints and producing clothes that are edgy, urbane and setting the trends that we will see on the streets," she said.

"Globally, trendsetters shows are the most popular and anticipated on any fashion week calendar and Fiji should be no different as the show will open with 2015 winner Ilai Jikoino who has just graduated from the Australian Pacific Technical College in 2016."

Ms Whippy-Knight said Jikoino would debut his new collection that could transcend him onto the international market.

The show will take place on Friday, May 26 at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $70 and can be purchased at MHCC in Suva.








