Ratu Sela staying put

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) parliamentarian Ratu Sela Nanovo says he is not leaving the party.

Ratu Sela put to rest speculations regarding him leaving the party and joining a proposed new political party.

He said: "I am still with SODELPA and I will be with the party."

Ratu Sela said he applied to the party to be considered a candidate to contest the next general election.

"The rumours are not true. I am not leaving SODELPA," he said.

Ratu Sela said all SODELPA members of Parliament have applied to be considered as party candidates for the next election.