Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ratu Sela staying put

Nasik Swami
Thursday, May 18, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) parliamentarian Ratu Sela Nanovo says he is not leaving the party.

Ratu Sela put to rest speculations regarding him leaving the party and joining a proposed new political party.

He said: "I am still with SODELPA and I will be with the party."

Ratu Sela said he applied to the party to be considered a candidate to contest the next general election.

"The rumours are not true. I am not leaving SODELPA," he said.

Ratu Sela said all SODELPA members of Parliament have applied to be considered as party candidates for the next election.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 200 illegally in Fiji
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  3. High demand for ice
  4. PM seeks China's help
  5. Wait in vain at park
  6. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  7. Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues
  8. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Abraham: 'Giving blood is a gift of life'

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  5. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  6. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  7. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  8. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  9. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  10. Rabuka rises Sunday (14 May)