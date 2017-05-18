Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Training opportunity for cane farmers

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, May 18, 2017

MORE training opportunities will be provided to sugarcane farmers in the North, says Ramesh Chand, the Central Eastern Division manager for the Department of Co-operatives.

Mr Chand said their cooperative department had its own college in which farmers could attend for co-operative training.

The department has its own in-house training organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Mr Chand said the training program had been ongoing since 1947.

"We offer training for officials of co-operatives on basic book keeping and leadership training."

Mr Chand said some of the trainings was for managing co-operatives.

"It's not only basic training for management that we provide, but we also provide technical training for example, for bee keeping training, floweriest training and others," he said.

"We encourage farmers to become members of this co-operatives so they can take advantage of this training and get more knowledge."








