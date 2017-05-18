Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Evac safe space

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, May 18, 2017

A PROCEDURAL menu for the safety of women and children in evacuation centres has been finalised under the guidance of the Ministry of Women.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the menu looked at creating a safe space for children and women at evacuation centres.

This was done in partnership with UN Women.

However, Mrs Vuniwaqa said the menu would be used and tested during the next cyclone.

"We have started working with other stakeholders in finalising processes and policies to meet the needs of women and children in evacuation centres," she said.

"It is also aimed at creating a safe space for women and children and meeting the needs of the vulnerable in these centres while staying there during a natural disaster."

The new menu or policy, Mrs Vuniwaqa said was only observed in Rakiraki at the height of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"It proved to be successful and even after TC Winston, those who put the menu together saw the strengths of it," she said.

"Unfortunately, we will have to wait for the next cyclone before we can test this procedural menu, but we do know that it has a success."








