Luveni fit to resume duty

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni is medically fit to resume her position as Speaker of the house in next week's parliamentary sitting.

After her admission at the Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) Pacific Hospitals a few weeks ago, Dr Luveni is recovering well and will be taking rest as per doctor's advice.

Parliament's secretary -general Viniana Namosimalua, in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed Dr Luveni was doing well.

"Please note that Hon Dr Jiko Luveni will preside over the next parliamentary sitting from the 22nd to the 26th of May, 2017.

"It is humbly requested that her privacy be respected during such time," Ms Namosimalua said.