Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Luveni fit to resume duty

Mere Naleba
Thursday, May 18, 2017

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni is medically fit to resume her position as Speaker of the house in next week's parliamentary sitting.

After her admission at the Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) Pacific Hospitals a few weeks ago, Dr Luveni is recovering well and will be taking rest as per doctor's advice.

Parliament's secretary -general Viniana Namosimalua, in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed Dr Luveni was doing well.

"Please note that Hon Dr Jiko Luveni will preside over the next parliamentary sitting from the 22nd to the 26th of May, 2017.

"It is humbly requested that her privacy be respected during such time," Ms Namosimalua said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 200 illegally in Fiji
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  3. High demand for ice
  4. PM seeks China's help
  5. Wait in vain at park
  6. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  7. Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues
  8. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Abraham: 'Giving blood is a gift of life'

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  5. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  6. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  7. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  8. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  9. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  10. Rabuka rises Sunday (14 May)