Takape takes stand in sedition case

Litia Cava
Thursday, May 18, 2017

THE third State witness in the sedition trial involving a leader of a political party and a member of Parliament took the stand before Magistrate Deepika Prakash yesterday.

Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne and Opposition member Mosese Bulitavu are charged with one count of sedition each.

The charges stem from words that were spray painted on billboards in August 2011.

State witness Eroni Takape, who was previously co-charged with the two accused, informed court yesterday that he suffered from memory loss after an accident late last year.

Mr Takape said he suffered brain injuries and he could not remember most of the things that transpired during the day of the alleged incident.

During cross examination, Mr Takape admitted he was picked up from Delainavesi with Mr Bulitavu, Eparama Rokotakala and Usaia Koroi by Mr Karunaratne.

They travelled to Nausori to pick up the rental car. It was during this ride when he was given instructions by Mr Rokotakala to spray the paint words onto billboards.

The trial continues today.








