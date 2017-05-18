Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Judge to sum up case

Litia Cava
Thursday, May 18, 2017

HIGH Court judge Vinsent Perera will deliver his summing up in the case of five men who allegedly caused the death of a 36-year-old man of Nadonumai in Lami today.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi in 2014.

Sekope Toduadua and his son, Sekope Toduadua Jr are charged with Netani Vakelo, Josese Tawake and James Netani with one count of manslaughter each. The victim was alleged to have been intoxicated during the time of the incident.

It's alleged that a fight broke out between the victim and the five accused persons.

Defence lawyer for the fifth accused Aarti Prakash said her client Sekope Toduadua had no part in the fight. She said her client did not do anything physical that could have led to the death of Savenaca Masi.








