Colanaudolu admitted rape, court told

Litia Cava
Thursday, May 18, 2017

ALLEGED rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu admitted in his caution interview that he had raped and impregnated a 16-year-old-girl in Deuba between year 1998 and 2000.

Interviewing officer Simione Nakuna highlighted this while reading Mr Colanaudolu's caution interview script at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The woman was the first rape victim.

The court was informed that Mr Colanaudolu invited the girl to his home after a drinking session and then forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

Both the interviewing officer and the witnessing officer, who spoke with Mr Colanaudolu last year, while interviewing him said at no point the accused was threatened or assaulted during the duration of the interview.

Mr Colanaudolu is facing 12 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder.

The trial continues today before High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo in Suva.

The State was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney, while Mr Colanaudolu was represented by Lavinia David.








