A-G: Journos underpaid

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, May 18, 2017

JOURNALISTS in Fiji are significantly underpaid by the private sector, says Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made the statement yesterday during the Press Freedom Day Celebration at the Fiji National University's Valelevu campus.

"I very strongly feel that journalists in Fiji have always been underpaid," he said.

"For some, journalists are just people you send to court to get information and there aren't good enough journalists around."

"I feel very strongly that journalists in Fiji have been underpaid and there has to be a lot of investment on them."

Meanwhile, Mr Khaiyum also stated that journalists in Fiji also lacked critical thinking and the intellectual input of their own.

He said some journalists could not stand on their own two feet and share their own views about the stories they wrote.

"Be bold enough and have the intellectual gumption to actually carry out that analysis yourself," he said.

"That is what is lacking in Fiji.

"The intellectual input is lacking and the ability to stand on your own two feet."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the media played a pivotal role in a developing society such as Fiji.

"On this context, I mean in the dissemination of information, and in this context, I also mean in the analysis of information. It must be done truly independently and intellectually," he added.

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj was also part of a panel discussion where he shared his views on non-discrimination and freedom of expression.

Mr Raj said the theme for World Press Freedom Day — Critical minds for Critical Times — was a joke for Fiji.

"Can you engage in a robust discussion, can you exercise reasons which are untroubled by perspectives without redefining somebody and calling their religion, or making a mockery of their sexual orientation," he said.








