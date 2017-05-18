Fiji Time: 11:19 AM on Thursday 18 May

NFP MPs to reapply to contest 2018 poll

Nasik Swami
Thursday, May 18, 2017

ALL National Federation Party (NFP) members of Parliament will have to reapply if they wish to contest next year's general election on an NFP ticket.

This was confirmed by party leader Professor Biman Prasad yesterday, who said the serving MPs of the party were not guaranteed a ticket.

"The NFPs policies and procedure with respect to candidates fighting a general election is very clear," Prof Prasad said.

"The process is that the party's working committee appoints a selection committee, which has been done, we are required by the Constitution to officially call for expressions of interest. Once the expressions of interest close, the committee will then do its job according to the criteria."

He said the selection committee would independently select, review and interview to determine the suitability of candidates as per their criteria.

"Once it has done that, it will make a final recommendation to the party's management board which will then make the final decision on who is going to be the candidates for the party. That means the serving members of the party have no guarantee that they will get a seat to contest in the election. Their performance and suitability will also be determined by the selection committee."

NFP MPs, Perm Singh and Parmod Chand will also have to reapply.








