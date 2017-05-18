Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Raj: Accept children irrespective of sexual orientation

Nasik Swami
Thursday, May 18, 2017

AS the country marked the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia yesterday, parents have been called on to accept their children irrespective of their sexual orientation.

The call was made by Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj.

Mr Raj said the reality in Fiji was that members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer (LGBTI) community were subjected to various forms of discrimination. He said the country needed to accept diversity and respect everyone, irrespective of who they were.

Mr Raj said discrimination, such as bullying was still very much rife in schools where a male student was seen to be very feminine.

"Hate speech is also a serious issue in this country," he said.

Mr Raj said some workplaces had policies that were discriminatory against the members of the LGBTIQ community.

Mr Raj also outlined his office was looking into places of detention in the country where claims of discrimination from members of the LGBTIQ community had surfaced.

The commission also launched a promotional video to raise awareness about inclusivity of the members of the LGBTI community.








