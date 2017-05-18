Abraham: 'Giving blood is a gift of life'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Commerce Commission Chief Executive Officer Joel Abraham donates blood during the Commission's Blood Drive in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Fiji Commerce Commission made the public take a "thoughtful" look at its softer side when its Lautoka staff and CEO Joel Abraham took part in a blood drive yesterday.

Held at the commission's Tukani St carpark, the drive attracted business professionals and ordinary citizens from the Sugar City.

"For us at the Fiji Commerce Commission, we do not believe in just helping people by consumer protection and price control, we believe that in the true spirit of helping people we must look at all aspects of service," said Mr Abraham.

"This initiative was about giving back to the community and also instilling a culture of service in our staff.

"We say that if you want to really help people and offer service to all Fijians, then giving blood is a gift of life to somebody in need and there is nothing bigger than that."

The blood was collected by medical staff from the Lautoka Hospital's blood bank.