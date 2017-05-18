Wait in vain at park

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE still trickled in to Shirley Park yesterday despite word from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation that Government's Help for Home program for Lautoka and the Yasawas had been completed last month.

When a team from The Fiji Times arrived at the park at 9am about 50 people remained, despite being told that no one was coming. Several others had left earlier or were in the process of departing the park after waiting for more than an hour.

"I will wait," an adamant Kishore Kumar said.

"I was told by a ministry official they would return this week so I will wait until 2pm because you just never know.

"They just might show up and I don't want to miss out.

"My roof needs to be repaired."

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta, in response to queries from this newspaper, issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the rumours propagated in Lautoka communities that the Help for Homes initiative would be concluded in Lautoka on May 15 did not originate from his office.

The people interviewed by The Fiji Times yesterday, however, claimed staff from the ministry had informed them to gather at Shirley Park this week for the final round of M-Paisa card distribution.

Among those eagerly awaiting assistance was Imran Ali from Saweni.

"My house was totally destroyed and my family and I live in a temporary shelter at the moment," he said.

"They should have helped families like mine first, those who completely lost their homes, because we are in real need.

"Now, we are not sure what is going to happen."

Kishore Kumar from Waiyavi said he had a leaking roof which needed urgent repairs.

Rafiq from Waiyavi Stage III said when he tried to obtain a Help for Homes card in April, Social Welfare staff verbally told him to return on May 15.

"I wouldn't have come here and these people would not have come if they didn't tell us to come," the 64-year-old said.

"I have been coming to the park since Monday."

In a statement issued yesterday, Dr Koroivueta stressed that the final phase of the Help for Homes initiative for Lautoka and the Yasawa Group had been completed.

"The Ministry is urging those that are hearing of such rumors to please contact their office on landline number 3312199 for further clarification and those that are found to be spreading rumours will be taken to task," he said.