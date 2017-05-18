Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Speeding disrupts roadworks

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, May 18, 2017

SPEEDING vehicles along upgraded roads in Labasa have hindered work flow and the Fiji Roads Authority is pleading with drivers to follow the speed limits.

The FRA said its contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways has had to flag speeding vehicles along the Labasa Town Bridge and Korotari Rd.

FHH construction manager North Scott Wilkinson said traffic management remained a challenge at roadwork sites because of inconsiderate and speeding drivers.

He said registration numbers of offending vehicles have been reported to the Land Transport Authority.

"While we are managing the traffic as well as we can, we still have vehicles speeding through the sites, ignoring Stop and Go directions from the crew," he said.

Mr Wilkinson said those vehicles were reported to the Land Transport Authority.

"FHH is carrying out stabilising and chip sealing works at Korotari, Nasekula and Wainikoro roads after the unusual heavy downpour between December and the first quarter of this year that left the roads inaccessible," he said.

"Our crews are working hard at both sites."

Mr Wilkinson said the work in Labasa would be ongoing even after Korotari and Wainikoro roadworks were completed.

"There are two permanent FRA crews working in Labasa right now and around mid-May one crew will move towards Savusavu doing patching while the other crew will continue around Labasa and head north," he said.








