Expect political visitors to villages, chiefs told

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, May 18, 2017

CHIEFS in the nine districts of Bua have been told to expect politicians and political parties in their villages as the buildup to the 2018 General Election begins.

At the Bua Provincial Council meeting in Nabouwalu yesterday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Peni Moi told chiefs they should expect visits from different political parties, adding they would present their manifestos to villagers during these visits.

ASP Moi said villagers only needed to listen to these presentations and formulate their own choices for the election.

He told villagers that attending such meetings would be beneficial because it would keep them informed.

He reminded chiefs that those taking the law into their own hands would be taken to task.

ASP Moi said Government was treating cases of violence against women and children seriously, adding they would only be solved in the courts of law.








