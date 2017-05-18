Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Safer, cleaner drinking water for villagers

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, May 18, 2017

VILLAGERS of Dromuninuku in Naweni now have access to safer, cleaner drinking water.

This is after the Fiji Red Cross Society director general Filipe Nainoca opened the Water Spring Protection project at their village early this week.

The project is part of the society's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston emergency plan of action for affected communities.

Dromuninuku Village headman Luke Ramasima said they had been drinking from contaminated and unprotected water sources for more than 20 years.

"We are thankful that all that has changed starting from today," he said.

"We notice the difference between the protected water and unprotected water — the taste is much better.

"I want to thank the Fiji Red Cross Society for their assistance in improving the hygiene of the people by protecting our water source and building communal toilets."

Mr Nainoca said the society's staff worked hard to find ways and solutions to reach people in need.

"The Fiji Red Cross volunteers are working virtually with every community, giving their commitment, energy and time to meet those in need," he said.

He said the society had built safer and stronger communities through a diverse and innovative range of services tailored to local needs.

"From health and hygiene messaging, access to clean water, improved sanitation, building of core shelters, water sources protected, carpenters trained, new school built and conducting psychosocial support, the Fiji Red Cross Society provides these services through the tireless dedication of our volunteers and staff," he said.

Mr Nainoca said their volunteers and staff were finding creative and innovative ways to adapt local solutions to reach people in need and help them prepare, deal with and recover from challenges they go through after Severe TC Winston.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 200 illegally in Fiji
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  3. High demand for ice
  4. PM seeks China's help
  5. Wait in vain at park
  6. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  7. Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues
  8. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Abraham: 'Giving blood is a gift of life'

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  5. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  6. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  7. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  8. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  9. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  10. Rabuka rises Sunday (14 May)