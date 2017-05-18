Safer, cleaner drinking water for villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Filipe Nainoca. Picture: SUPPLIED

VILLAGERS of Dromuninuku in Naweni now have access to safer, cleaner drinking water.

This is after the Fiji Red Cross Society director general Filipe Nainoca opened the Water Spring Protection project at their village early this week.

The project is part of the society's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston emergency plan of action for affected communities.

Dromuninuku Village headman Luke Ramasima said they had been drinking from contaminated and unprotected water sources for more than 20 years.

"We are thankful that all that has changed starting from today," he said.

"We notice the difference between the protected water and unprotected water — the taste is much better.

"I want to thank the Fiji Red Cross Society for their assistance in improving the hygiene of the people by protecting our water source and building communal toilets."

Mr Nainoca said the society's staff worked hard to find ways and solutions to reach people in need.

"The Fiji Red Cross volunteers are working virtually with every community, giving their commitment, energy and time to meet those in need," he said.

He said the society had built safer and stronger communities through a diverse and innovative range of services tailored to local needs.

"From health and hygiene messaging, access to clean water, improved sanitation, building of core shelters, water sources protected, carpenters trained, new school built and conducting psychosocial support, the Fiji Red Cross Society provides these services through the tireless dedication of our volunteers and staff," he said.

Mr Nainoca said their volunteers and staff were finding creative and innovative ways to adapt local solutions to reach people in need and help them prepare, deal with and recover from challenges they go through after Severe TC Winston.