FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Thursday, May 18, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a regular contributor in the west.

The constant unplanned power cuts is confusing people.

When the power went off today, I got two calls from people living along our little road to ask if the power had gone off.

But it had just come on when I got the calls.

One caller asked: "Bro, is the power off?"

I told him that it was on and he said: "No it's off."

I told him to check again and he said: "Well I be, it's on. Did it go off or was I hallucinating!"

The other caller asked: "Hey, is your power on?"

I said: "Yes."

She said: "How come you have power and we don't when we live next door to each other?"

Then I said: "Check."

She did and said: "It's on, did it go off?"

So you see, people are starting to get confused.

And just imagine if someone was at home on life support machine.








