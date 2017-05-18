Elections office raises alarm on impersonators

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem holding onto a register of voters book that has a full updated list of registered voters. Picture: JOVESA NASUA

BE careful of impersonators. This warning comes from the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) as it has received complaints regarding some individuals claiming to be election officials collecting voter details.

"We have received complaints in the last two days from members of the general public concerning individuals who are alleged to have impersonated election officials," Mr Saneem said.

He said his office had received two complaints from the Northern Division.

"According to reports we have received, there are some individuals going around the country and they are collecting signatures and voter details from Fijians and presenting themselves as Fijian Elections Office officials.

"I'd like to categorically state that the Fijian Elections Office does not engage in sending individual persons around the country without any identification to the field."

He said the FEO does not collect voter details as they already get them when a voter registers.

"The FEO encourages all members of the public to please assist us in identifying these individuals who claim to be election officials.

"As such, we have now decided to today (yesterday) announce that the registration drive will take place from 22 May — this is to allow Fijians to identify someone who is an impersonator and someone who is our staff.

"Our staff will all carry electronic voter registration identification card — this card will be signed at the back by the Supervisor of Elections."

He said the FEO will also have some of their long-term staff on the field who would also carry identification cards.

"We have also made a mandatory requirement that all our officials in the field wear a bib — the bib has the word elections official written in the front and the rear has the slogan.

"Please do not provide details from your voter card to any person who presents themselves as an FEO official until and unless an identification is provided to you."

He urged members of the public to be careful and not to engage themselves in such illegal activities because the penalty was quite high.

Mr Saneem said yesterday, the voter registration drive, which will cost more than $1 million, would end on July 1, 2017.

"This year's national drive will also include the annual nationwide school registration that we have been doing since 2014," Mr Saneem said.

He said the registration drive would also incorporate the display of the national register of voters with data as at March 20, 2017.

Mr Saneem said the services that would be offered during the nationwide registration drive would include voter registration, replacement of voter cards, amendment or correction of details, application for change of polling venue or simple upgrade to voter card 2.0.

He said details of locations and timings would be published on the FEO website and in all the media possible, especially newspaper.