200 illegally in Fiji

ABOUT 200 foreigners residing illegally in Fiji remain at large, the Department of Immigration says.

These overstayers are part of the 500 that were at large last year, of which 300 have been sent back to their countries.

Department of Immigration director Nemani Vuniwaqa pleaded with the public to contact them with any information on these aliens.

Mr Vuniwaqa said they have carried out raids, but the search for these people have been unsuccessful.

"We have carried out raids but these have been futile because they have moved or are evading us," Mr Vuniwaqa said.

"These immigrants have come in through the gates following the legal processes and it's not that they illegally entered the country.

"It's a matter of one overstaying the permit and not regularising it or extending it."

He said when the department started the exercise, there were more than 500 foreigners illegally staying in Fiji.

Mr Vuniwaqa said they had managed to identify and send back over 300 overstayers to their countries of origin.

"We are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have information or are aware of these immigrants."

In an earlier interview, Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola urged people in coastal villages and remote islands to work with police in identifying illegal international elements in the country.

Mr Kubuabola said the task of protecting our borders was the duty of all Fijians.