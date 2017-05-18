Fiji Time: 11:20 AM on Thursday 18 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, May 18, 2017

THE India-Pacific Islands Sustainable Development Conference on issues such as the blue economy, adaptation mitigation for climate change and disaster preparedness will be held in Fiji next week.

The conference will be hosted by the Indian Government and supported by the Fijian Government, attended by 14 Pacific Island countries.

High Commissioner of India to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said the conference was set up to enhance co-operation between India and Pacific Island Countries.

Mr Sapkal said India and the Pacific region faced similar challenges in terms of natural disasters.

"We face same challenges such as floods, droughts, cyclones, tsunamis, earthquakes," he said.

"So ways to tackle these challenges will be discussed during this conference by national disaster agencies."

Mr Sapkal said there would also be health delegations present to discuss challenges that health officers in the Pacific faced in terms of manpower and the need for upskilling.

"We will be getting the healthcare delegation during this conference as there are challenges for healthcare in manpower and skills as we know Pacific people face the issue of remoteness as islands are far away from each other and transportation is also a challenge," he said.

"Indian doctors and teams keep coming here to do screenings from time to time and patients from the Pacific go to India for treatment."

The conference will take place from May 25-26.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65760.6386
JPY 54.226251.2262
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.65340.6284
USD 0.48540.4684

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 200 illegally in Fiji
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream
  3. High demand for ice
  4. PM seeks China's help
  5. Wait in vain at park
  6. More than half unused sugarcane land 'worrying'
  7. Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues
  8. Elections office raises alarm on impersonators
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Abraham: 'Giving blood is a gift of life'

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  4. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  5. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  6. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  7. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  8. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  9. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)
  10. Rabuka rises Sunday (14 May)