Conference to discuss climate adaptation issues

+ Enlarge this image Indian High Commissioner, Vishvas Sapkal (fifth from left), shares a light moment with Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Bernadette Welch at the India-Pacific Islands Sustainable Development conference in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE India-Pacific Islands Sustainable Development Conference on issues such as the blue economy, adaptation mitigation for climate change and disaster preparedness will be held in Fiji next week.

The conference will be hosted by the Indian Government and supported by the Fijian Government, attended by 14 Pacific Island countries.

High Commissioner of India to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said the conference was set up to enhance co-operation between India and Pacific Island Countries.

Mr Sapkal said India and the Pacific region faced similar challenges in terms of natural disasters.

"We face same challenges such as floods, droughts, cyclones, tsunamis, earthquakes," he said.

"So ways to tackle these challenges will be discussed during this conference by national disaster agencies."

Mr Sapkal said there would also be health delegations present to discuss challenges that health officers in the Pacific faced in terms of manpower and the need for upskilling.

"We will be getting the healthcare delegation during this conference as there are challenges for healthcare in manpower and skills as we know Pacific people face the issue of remoteness as islands are far away from each other and transportation is also a challenge," he said.

"Indian doctors and teams keep coming here to do screenings from time to time and patients from the Pacific go to India for treatment."

The conference will take place from May 25-26.