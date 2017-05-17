Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Three Fijians in clash

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 8:39PM THREE Fijians Setareki Tamanivalu, Manasa Mataele and Michael Leitch have been named to play in the upcoming round 13 Investec Super Rugby clash between the home-side Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

laying in Chief�s country, Leitch will be starting at number eight for the home team.

Tamanivalu, will start at the right wing while his nephew Mataele will be coming off the bench for the table toppers Crusaders.

The match will also determine the leader of the Investec Super Rugby New Zealand Conference and also the top of the table.

It was a similar game scenario around this time last year when the two teams met here in Chief�s country, where the hosts won 23-13.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns
  4. Rinakama makes plea
  5. Super ruggers in town
  6. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  7. Aim to increase incomes
  8. Kunavula ruled out
  9. Grant agreement deal
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)