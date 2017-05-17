Three Fijians in clash

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:39PM THREE Fijians Setareki Tamanivalu, Manasa Mataele and Michael Leitch have been named to play in the upcoming round 13 Investec Super Rugby clash between the home-side Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

laying in Chief�s country, Leitch will be starting at number eight for the home team.

Tamanivalu, will start at the right wing while his nephew Mataele will be coming off the bench for the table toppers Crusaders.

The match will also determine the leader of the Investec Super Rugby New Zealand Conference and also the top of the table.

It was a similar game scenario around this time last year when the two teams met here in Chief�s country, where the hosts won 23-13.