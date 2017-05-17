Media important: AG

Update: 8:39PM THE media plays a pivotal role in a developing society like Fiji says Acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
Mr
Sayed-Khaiyum made the statement today during the Press Freedom Day Celebration
at the Fiji National University's Valelevu Campus.
He said journalists in Fiji lacked critical
thinking and the intellectual input of their own.
He said some journalists could not stand on their own two feet and share their
own views about the stories they wrote.
"Be bold enough and have the intellectual gumption to actually carry out
that analysis yourself," he said.
"That is what is lacking in Fiji. The intellectual input is lacking and
the ability to stand on your own two feet."