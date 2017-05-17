Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Media important: AG

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 8:39PM THE media plays a pivotal role in a developing society like Fiji says Acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made the statement today during the Press Freedom Day Celebration at the Fiji National University's Valelevu Campus.

He said journalists in Fiji lacked critical thinking and the intellectual input of their own.

He said some journalists could not stand on their own two feet and share their own views about the stories they wrote.

"Be bold enough and have the intellectual gumption to actually carry out that analysis yourself," he said.

"That is what is lacking in Fiji. The intellectual input is lacking and the ability to stand on your own two feet."








