Chiefs enjoy Fijian support

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 8:34PM THE Gallagher Chiefs notice the attention local fans give them and have enjoyed the support so far.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie told The Fiji Times earlier this evening that people had stopped them to take photographers, honked their cars when they passed them and called out to them.

The team had been out on visits to hospitals and schools today in the lead up to the match against the BNZ Crusaders this Friday.

Rennie, who is of Cook Islander descent said it would have been great to bring the team to Fiji more often and on tours around the Pacific given the fan base.

The outgoing coach, who joins a club in Glasgow, Scotland next year said Pacific tours was a call he now could not make.

"I just hope that a lot of people take the opportunity to see some of the world�s best players playing on their doorstep on the back of the great performance by their 7 a side in the Olympics," Rennie said.

"There's some outstanding players on display and what a great opportunity to get down to the park    even if they are wearing the Crusaders jersey, I think it would be great to have a full house."








