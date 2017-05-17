$7m NZ scholarships

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image High Commissioner Mark Ramsden with Pacific students who are supported by the NZ Regional Development Scholarships. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:23PM THERE are 169 students in Fiji alone who are studying at tertiary institutions made possible through $7million in New Zealand aid funded scholarships.

The achievements of those students studying in Fijian institutions and another 12 studying in Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu were celebrated by the NZ diplomatic mission last week.

Speaking at the event, NZ High Commissioner Mark Ramsden said his country was committed to equipping students with skills and knowledge which would make them capable leaders.

Of the 181 students NZ supports in the Pacific, 58 are Fijian, the NZHC confirmed today.

The scholarships cover studies in Medicine, Nursing, Health Sciences, Commerce, Education, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts (Sociology, Social Work) Marine and Environmental Sciences.

"New Zealand enjoys close personal, cultural, and economic ties with Pacific countries and our scholarships programme helps build strong links to a new generation of Pacific leaders."

NZAID this year celebrates its 35th year of providing NZ Regional Development Scholarships, formerly known as the Pacific Regional Awards.

"The scholarships have enabled many individuals from Pacific Island Countries to undertake tertiary studies in the Pacific Region at four Institutions including Fiji National University, Pacific Adventist University, the University of Papua New Guinea and the University of the South Pacific over the years," the NZHC said.

"Both the New Zealand Regional Development and Pacific Scholarship awards recognise New Zealand�s close relations with its Pacific neighbours and reflects New Zealand�s on-going commitment to supporting Pacific Island Countries� national training and development goals."