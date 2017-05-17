$7m NZ scholarships

Update: 7:23PM THERE are 169 students in Fiji alone who are studying at tertiary institutions made possible through $7million in New Zealand aid funded scholarships.
The achievements of those students studying
in Fijian institutions and another 12 studying in Papua New Guinea, Samoa and
Vanuatu were celebrated by the NZ diplomatic mission last week.
Speaking at the event, NZ High Commissioner
Mark Ramsden said his country was committed to equipping students with skills
and knowledge which would make them capable leaders.
Of the 181 students NZ supports in the
Pacific, 58 are Fijian, the NZHC confirmed today.
The scholarships cover studies in Medicine,
Nursing, Health Sciences, Commerce, Education, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts
(Sociology, Social Work) Marine and Environmental Sciences.
"New Zealand enjoys close personal,
cultural, and economic ties with Pacific countries and our scholarships
programme helps build strong links to a new generation of Pacific leaders."
NZAID this year celebrates its 35th year of
providing NZ Regional Development Scholarships, formerly known as the Pacific
Regional Awards.
"The scholarships have enabled many
individuals from Pacific Island Countries to undertake tertiary studies in the
Pacific Region at four Institutions including Fiji National University, Pacific
Adventist University, the University of Papua New Guinea and the University of
the South Pacific over the years," the NZHC said.
"Both the New Zealand Regional Development
and Pacific Scholarship awards recognise New Zealand�s close relations with its
Pacific neighbours and reflects New Zealand�s on-going commitment to supporting
Pacific Island Countries� national training and development goals."