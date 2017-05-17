Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Nationwide voter registration begins next week

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 6:11PM THE nationwide voter registration drive of the Fijian Elections Office will commence on May 22.

This was confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem who said the voter registration drive, which would cost more than $1million, would end on July 1, 2017.

"This year's national drive will also include the annual nationwide school registration that we have been doing since 2014," Mr Saneem said.

He said the registration drive would also incorporate the display of the national register of voters with data as at March 20, 2017.

Mr Saneem said the services that would be offered during the nationwide registration drive would include voter registration, replacement of voter cards, amendment or correction of details, application for change of polling venue or simple upgrade to voter card 2.0.

He said the FEO teams would be deployed nationwide and details of locations and timing would be released soon.

At a glance:

Requirements for new registration:

- Birth certificate;

- A valid photo ID;

- In the case of a no valid photo ID, another voter would be required to verify;

- Oldest registered voter is an 108-year-old woman.

Source: FEO








