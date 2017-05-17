Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miss World Fiji goes big on tourism

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 5:59PM THE difference between Miss World franchises around the world and the contestants they put forward is sometimes in tourism potential they showcase.

Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake said this was the reason the local organisers would always have a big tourism focus.

Last weekend, the 15 finalists were in Rakiraki at The Golden Point Resort in an effort to give them an idea of the attractions available there.

"Every year at the international finals, there has been lots of interest about Fiji and our tourist attractions," Mr Blake said.

"We fall under 130 franchises around the world and all franchises are connected via social media. We have focused on tourist attractions a lot this year in the hope that we can attract visitors to Fiji using our social media presence on the international Miss World Fiji social media platforms."

The finalists will visit Sigatoka this Friday for another excursion with Sigatoka River Safari.

"The contestants learnt a lot about some of the unique attractions that are on offer on mainland Viti Levu.

"There was also a lot of bonding as well as being exposed to a tourist attraction such as The Golden Point Resort that showcased so much Fijian uniqueness and hospitality."

Meanwhile, the 15 contestants will be given runway walking training ahead of the private judging to take place on June 8 at The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns
  4. Rinakama makes plea
  5. Super ruggers in town
  6. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  7. Aim to increase incomes
  8. Kunavula ruled out
  9. Grant agreement deal
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)