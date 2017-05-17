Miss World Fiji goes big on tourism

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World finalists on a shoot off Rakiraki during a visit to Golden Point Resort. Picture: SUPPLIED/Niyaaz Dean

Update: 5:59PM THE difference between Miss World franchises around the world and the contestants they put forward is sometimes in tourism potential they showcase.

Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake said this was the reason the local organisers would always have a big tourism focus.

Last weekend, the 15 finalists were in Rakiraki at The Golden Point Resort in an effort to give them an idea of the attractions available there.

"Every year at the international finals, there has been lots of interest about Fiji and our tourist attractions," Mr Blake said.

"We fall under 130 franchises around the world and all franchises are connected via social media. We have focused on tourist attractions a lot this year in the hope that we can attract visitors to Fiji using our social media presence on the international Miss World Fiji social media platforms."

The finalists will visit Sigatoka this Friday for another excursion with Sigatoka River Safari.

"The contestants learnt a lot about some of the unique attractions that are on offer on mainland Viti Levu.

"There was also a lot of bonding as well as being exposed to a tourist attraction such as The Golden Point Resort that showcased so much Fijian uniqueness and hospitality."

Meanwhile, the 15 contestants will be given runway walking training ahead of the private judging to take place on June 8 at The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.