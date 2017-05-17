FEA completes circuit breaker replacement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FEA chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:46PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority has successfully completed the replacement of the 132,000V circuit breaker at the Vuda Zone Substation and Nadarivatu-Vuda transmission line last Sunday.

FEA chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said as part of the Monasavu Hydro Electric Power Scheme Half Life Refurbishment work, a new circuit breaker at Vuda Substation was successfully connected and commissioned last Sunday.

The replacement of the old circuit breaker with a new one will reduce the power outages due to lightning strikes, which are mainly transient in nature, as the affected lines will be automatically re-energised within 1 second via the auto-reclose facility in the circuit breaker.

Mr Patel said maintenance was also simultaneously carried out on the 132kV Nadarivatu-Vuda Transmission line to ensure defects were rectified to improve the reliability of this transmission line and reduce the number of unplanned power outages that had been experienced presently on this line causing blackouts in the Western Division.

He said the available diesel generation capacity in the Western Division was not sufficient to meet the power demand of all its customers in the Western Division last Sunday.

"As a result, the FEA had to adopt a rotational planned power outage to meet the supply and demand. Some customers in the Western Division did not have power supply for 2-4 hours during the planned maintenance period."