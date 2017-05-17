Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Investigating officer reveals confession in rape trial

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 5:24PM THE police officer who interviewed the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Deuba last year today informed the court that the accused confessed that he had raped and impregnated a 16-year-old-girl between 1998 and 2016.

Simione Nakuna said that Josua Colanaudolu admitted those facts during his caution interview and he was not threatened nor assaulted while he was being questioned at the Navua Police Station last year.

Mr Nakuna said that Mr Colanaudolu was not forced to admit to anything.

Mr Colanaudolu is on trial before high court judge Justice Salesi Temo on 12 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indencently annoying a female and murder.








