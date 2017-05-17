Fiji's elite athletes on Gold Coast camp

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Olympian boxer Winston Hill being attended to by experts in training camp at the Gold Coast in Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:15PM SEVEN elite athletes and four coaches from various sports are at a high level training camp on the Gold Coast in Australia in preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The team includes Adi Cakobau School student Makereta Naulu, former Marist Brothers High School jumper Eugene Vollmer, volleyballers (beach) Iliseva Lekanilawe Ratudina, Claire Maureen Delai, Olympian boxer Winston Hill, and swimmers Matelita Buadromo and Epeli Rabua.

There are three coaches on the trip: swimming coach Sharon Smith, Beach volleyball coach Aisake Raratabu Balemaiamerika, boxing coach Napoleon Taumoepeau and winning athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku whose credentials include helping Jasper Williams High School end Adi Cakobau School's 12-year reign as national girls athletics champ then helping ACS win the title back this year.

The group team leader is Lemeki Savua of the Oceania Sports Education Program.

FASANOC public relations manager Sitiveni Tawakevou said the group of 11 athletes and coaches were part of a three trip program, which began last December and will end with a trip in January 2018.

Tawakevou said the trip was made possible with a partnership between the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in partnership with FASANOC, Griffith University and the Commonwealth Games Federation and Olympic Solidarity.

"During each of the five-day camps, athletes will be exposed to expert coaches specific to their sport, and support staff including sports scientists, physiotherapists, psychologists, and sport management teams," Tawakevou said.

"In addition to practical sessions, and where appropriate, laboratory and field-based sports science testing will be performed in addition to practical sessions on psychological and well-being skills and motivational orientations."

The athletes are chosen based on their performance and long term plan with a medal potential at the games.

Athletics coach Bola Tafou and USA-based former high school sprint star Sisilia Seavula opted out of this part of the three phase preparatory program.