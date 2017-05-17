Call to accepting children despite sexual orientations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A screenshot of the video released by the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to mark International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:47PM PARENTS have been called on to accept their children irrespective of their sexual orientation.

The call was made by Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj as the country marked the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia today.

Mr Raj said the reality in Fiji was that members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer (LGBTI) community were subjected to various forms of discrimination.

He said the country needed to accept diversity and respect everyone, irrespective of who they were.

The Commission also launched a promotional video to raise awareness about inclusivity of the members of the LGBTI community.