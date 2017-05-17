High pressure system south of Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:40PM A HIGH pressure system has been identified to the far south of Fiji that is directing a moist easterly wind flow over the group.

In its weather bulletin issued at 3.30pm today, the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has forecast occasional showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

And people in those areas are advised to expect isolated heavy falls.

Elsewhere, showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, especially showers in the afternoon or evening.

For mariners, a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The forecast to 6pm tomorrow for Fiji waters is easterly winds 20 to 25 knots, and rough seas.