Eastern Zone to open alongside Deans competition

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 4:23PM THE Eastern Zone Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union competition will be officially opened alongside the Fiji Secondary School Coke Zero Deans competition at 8am this Saturday at the Sila Central Grounds in Nausori.

According to the EZSSRU president Solomone Seru, this was the first time for their zone to be involved in officially opening the competition.

The opening was initially scheduled for May 13 but was postponed for this Saturday May 20 due to the Tropical Cyclone Ella warning issued last week.

In a press statement, Coca Cola Amatil (Fiji) Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram said similar rugby launches would be done for the Southern and Western zones in the coming weeks.

Five games will be played on the day of the opening.

LMS will be featuring in four games but the feature match will be between defending U18 champions QVS and Ovalau-based Saint John Cawaci.








