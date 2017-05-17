Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fashion heavyweights head to Fiji

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 3:59PM FASHION industry heavyweights are heading to Fiji for Fiji Fashion Week's (FJFW) 10th anniversary to be held in Suva from May 22 -27 this year.

FJFW today announced the full list of visiting guests who will attend the event and the event organisers have been working round the clock inviting an extraordinary list of guests for the annual fashion show.

FJFW's outgoing managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said this year marked such a major achievement in terms of bringing an international standard fashion show to Fiji for the tenth consecutive year.

"What started out as a reasonably small, yet successful, show in Nadi in 2008 has thrived in Suva, growing bigger and better every year," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

"And I know I say that every year, but for 2017 we have managed to secure a who's who in the global fashion industry from designers to educators, media and fashion influencers."

In a statement, FJFW stated that at the top of the highlights for the show would be the launch of the Pacific Islands Resort Show on Thursday May 26, which would feature 13 designers from 11 regions. 








