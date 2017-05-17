Police adamant to win Escott

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:53PM THE FIJI Police Force rugby team is intent in winning the Escott Shield as they lead the round two championship points table along with Navy.

Manager Inspector Waisea Colata said they had prepared well and were adamant to take back the shield to Nasova.

"We fell short by one game last year and we intend to make it up for it this year," Colata said.

"There are also plans in place for our players for rugby contract overseas whereby we are working closely with our former players living overseas.

"We also have to identify some of our cream players in the Escott Shield competition to be selected into our final Sukuna Bowl squad since we will be having the honour to defend it towards the end of this Year."