Good job descriptions essential for staff: Chand

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the workshop organised by PICPA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:49PM GOOD job descriptions are essential for organisations to assist staff in aligning to organisational vision and to understand their responsibilities and duties.

The University of the South Pacific's (USP) Pacific Islands Centre for Public Administration (PICPA) director Parmesh Chand highlighted this at a recent workshop on writing job descriptions earlier this month.

Mr Chand said job descriptions were also useful for performance management, succession planning and identification of areas for training purposes.

Representatives from Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu attended the workshop that was facilitated by PICPA and conducted under the auspices of an agreement with the Australian Federal Police?s Regional Pacific Police Development Programme (PPDP).

The PPDP is an Australian government initiative. It supports a broad range of police development activities throughout the Pacific region and PICPA is a specialist centre that responds to the identified needs and plans of Pacific Island Countries (PICs) for strengthened public administration to enable improved service delivery and faster economic growth.