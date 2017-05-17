Crusaders vs Chiefs: Fijian crowd record

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:35PM THE Fiji crowd holds the record of having the most people inside of a Super Rugby venue as far ahead of a kick-off during last year's game between the Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders.

Fortress Information Systems and Ticket Direct chief executive officer Mathew Davy said Fiji was holding the record for people having turned up that early before the game.

"They actually set a record last year with having the most people inside of a Super Rugby venue that far ahead of kick off. It was so exciting to be there and we want to see that again this year," Davy said.

"We have amazing sales so far for the game coming up on Friday night. We have got great numbers so far and we are seeing similar numbers to what we had last year. And we are expecting another amazing crowd on Friday night."

He said it was always great to come to Fiji because of our passionate rugby fans.

People can purchase their tickets at the Fiji Sports Council office in Laucala Bay Suva, or buy it online on www.ticketdirect.com.fj.