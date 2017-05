/ Front page / News

Update: 2:18PM A MODERATE earthquake measuring 5.4 ML on the Richter Scale occurred in the Fiji region this morning.

The earthquake was located 374km South-southeast from Doi Village in Ono-i-Lau, 367km Southwest from Nukua'lofa in Tonga, and 763km Southeast from Suva.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has assured that this seismic activity did not pose any immediate threat to the region.

It has, however, confirmed that it would continue to monitor for any further updates.