Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fulton reports inconsiderate drivers

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 2:12PM ROAD contractors Fulton Hogan Hiways is reporting inconsiderate drivers to the Land Transport Authority posing risks to workers at road work sites.

The company is presently carrying out stabilising and chip sealing works at Korotari, Nasekula and Wainikoro roads after the heavy downpour in the Northern Division between last December and the first quarter this year.

But FHH construction manager Scott Wilkinson said traffic management remained a challenge for their team at work sites, and Labasa was of no exception.

"While we are managing the traffics as well as we can, we still have vehicles speeding through the sites, ignoring Stop/Go and direction from the crew," Mr Wilkinson said.

FHH has two permanent crews working in Labasa.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns
  4. Super ruggers in town
  5. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  6. Rinakama makes plea
  7. Aim to increase incomes
  8. Grant agreement deal
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Kunavula ruled out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)