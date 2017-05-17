Fulton reports inconsiderate drivers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speeding vehicles are endangering Fulton Hogan Hiways crew at maintenance sites in the North. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:12PM ROAD contractors Fulton Hogan Hiways is reporting inconsiderate drivers to the Land Transport Authority posing risks to workers at road work sites.

The company is presently carrying out stabilising and chip sealing works at Korotari, Nasekula and Wainikoro roads after the heavy downpour in the Northern Division between last December and the first quarter this year.

But FHH construction manager Scott Wilkinson said traffic management remained a challenge for their team at work sites, and Labasa was of no exception.

"While we are managing the traffics as well as we can, we still have vehicles speeding through the sites, ignoring Stop/Go and direction from the crew," Mr Wilkinson said.

FHH has two permanent crews working in Labasa.