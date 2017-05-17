Crusaders vs Chiefs: Road closure in Suva

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:30PM DUE to the much-anticipated Super Rugby match between the BNZ Crusaders and the Gallagher Chiefs, the Fiji Police Force will be closing off the stretch of road from the junctions of Queen Elizabeth Drive and Grantham Road from 4pm this Friday.

Chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said they would only allow those with the approved vehicle passes to enter the restricted areas.

"This is being done in accordance with security measures at Super Rugby match venues," ACP Tudravu said.

"Our traffic officers will be deployed from 3pm to control and direct traffic and from 4pm, full closure will be done for the above mentioned roads."

ACP Tudravu is urging members of the public to work together to ensure the Super Rugby event is incident-free "so that we are able to showcase our ability as a nation to host major sporting events".