Fiji Police-FIU strategise against financial crimes

+ Enlarge this image Director Financial Intelligence Unit Razim Buksh. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:27PM FIJI'S Financial Intelligence Unit and the Fiji Police Force met today to discuss opportunities to further improve networking between the two agencies.

Director FIU Razim Buksh and Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho also discussed operational issues regarding the profiling and investigation of money laundering and financial crimes in the country.

In a statement issued from the Reserve Bank of Fiji today, it noted the strategies discussed between the two agencies targeted to effectively detect and investigate such crimes.

Some of those strategies included timely exchanges of intelligence and information; sharing of technical resources and expertise; awareness and education; and stronger cooperation among others.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said in the statement that the Force had dedicated substantial resources in investigating complex financial crimes and had invested in training relevant officials.

Mr Buksh said in 2016, 58 case dissemination reports involving $60.4million were reported by the Fiji FIU to the Fiji Police Force for investigating possible money laundering activities, which included - but were not limited to - cyber crime, LTA and visa impersonation cases, ATM skimming, internet banking fraud, trade-based money laundering, advance fee frauds and other fraudulent and financial crimes.