Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Police-FIU strategise against financial crimes

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 1:27PM FIJI'S Financial Intelligence Unit and the Fiji Police Force met today to discuss opportunities to further improve networking between the two agencies.

Director FIU Razim Buksh and Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho also discussed operational issues regarding the profiling and investigation of money laundering and financial crimes in the country.

In a statement issued from the Reserve Bank of Fiji today, it noted the strategies discussed between the two agencies targeted to effectively detect and investigate such crimes.

Some of those strategies included timely exchanges of intelligence and information; sharing of technical resources and expertise; awareness and education; and stronger cooperation among others.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said in the statement that the Force had dedicated substantial resources in investigating complex financial crimes and had invested in training relevant officials.

Mr Buksh said in 2016, 58 case dissemination reports involving $60.4million were reported by the Fiji FIU to the Fiji Police Force for investigating possible money laundering activities, which included - but were not limited to - cyber crime, LTA and visa impersonation cases, ATM skimming, internet banking fraud, trade-based money laundering, advance fee frauds and other fraudulent and financial crimes. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns
  4. Super ruggers in town
  5. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  6. Rinakama makes plea
  7. Aim to increase incomes
  8. Grant agreement deal
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Kunavula ruled out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)